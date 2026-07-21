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Going from point A to point B by creative_shots
Photo 1041

Going from point A to point B

Watched him for a bit - he just decided to fly from 1 side of the lake to another - maybe just for different scenery - normally they are chasing away another male
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
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