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Previous
Photo 1042
Came over for a nosey - these guys can paddle fast!
I would like to capture one carrying her chicks
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Steve
ace
@creative_shots
1412
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Photo Details
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Album
365-2021
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Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
22nd July 2026 6:30pm
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zealand
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dabchick
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