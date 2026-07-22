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Came over for a nosey - these guys can paddle fast! by creative_shots
Photo 1042

Came over for a nosey - these guys can paddle fast!

I would like to capture one carrying her chicks
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
285% complete

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