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Streaching his wings by creative_shots
Photo 1045

Streaching his wings

Wasnt being chased - did come out from under the trees in the sun - maybe wanted to get some sunshine
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
286% complete

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