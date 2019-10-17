Previous
Golden Lion Tamarin they are hold to photo! by creative_shots
319 / 365

Golden Lion Tamarin they are hold to photo!

They move so fast and hard to photo but got him starring at me for 1 second!
17th October 2019 17th Oct 19

Steve

ace
@creative_shots
87% complete

