1 / 365
'Im Is Smart...'
My amazing cat, Jackson. Nothing special...just havent been on in ages and wanted to see if I could get back on , etc.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
1
0
Laur
@creativeaddict
HI. I'm Laur. I'm popping in after being gone for quite a while. I think I will just be popping in and out in...
1
photos
0
followers
0
following
0% complete
1
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U1
Taken
21st July 2020 8:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
animal
,
cat
Laur
i meant to say, 'I's Is Smart,' like the line from The Help.
August 31st, 2020
