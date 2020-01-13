Previous
Frozen Birdhouse by creativenature72
147 / 365

Frozen Birdhouse

In the frozen arms of the old oak tree
A rustic birdhouse perches
Snow covered, forsaken

Kim Merryman
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

April Dellow-Cowan

@creativenature72
This is my second attempt at the 365 Project. I used work as a photolab manager in a professional photo lab (film and digital)...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great, snowy capture
January 14th, 2020  
