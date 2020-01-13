Sign up
Frozen Birdhouse
In the frozen arms of the old oak tree
A rustic birdhouse perches
Snow covered, forsaken
Kim Merryman
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
April Dellow-Cowan
@creativenature72
This is my second attempt at the 365 Project. I used work as a photolab manager in a professional photo lab (film and digital)...
147
photos
23
followers
36
following
40% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965W
Taken
13th January 2020 1:00pm
Tags
empty
,
birdhouse
,
frozen
,
forsaken
gloria jones
ace
Great, snowy capture
January 14th, 2020
