Crew Chief Sgt. Harry Flynn by creativephotoexpressions
34 / 365

Crew Chief Sgt. Harry Flynn

Crew Chief Sgt. Harry Flynn at Phu Cat AB, Vietnam 1968.
Standing with the aircraft that he crewed, Carobou C-7A.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

@creativephotoexpressions
