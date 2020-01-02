Previous
51 year catch up by crig2
51 year catch up

Golf at Panmure, reacquainted with John Batchelor after 51 years. Last met on Scout trip to Denmark.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Crig2

@crig2
