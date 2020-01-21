Previous
Sunny afternoon by crig2
21 / 365

Sunny afternoon

Gordon Landsburgh former club champion joined us for a few holes. This is his 3rd to the 16th
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Crig2

@crig2
