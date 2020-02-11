Previous
Next
Waiting for surgery by crig2
42 / 365

Waiting for surgery

This guy walks everyday with a hip that needs replaced. It’s been cancelled 4 times already and it looks like June until it gets fixed.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Crig2

@crig2
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise