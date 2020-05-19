Previous
Urban cool by crig2
Urban cool

Runner or fashion icon takes to the street
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Crig2

@crig2
Krista Marson ace
people doing normal things now looks so weird to me
May 19th, 2020  
Crig2
My town centre was a sad and empty place to walk through today.
May 19th, 2020  
