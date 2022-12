Thai Basil

This is one of three types of basil in my bucket herb garden. Besides this Thai basil, I also grow Persian and mammato basils, cilantro, dill, oregano, and Cuban oregano right now. Plus a ton of other vegetables and fruit. A highlight of each day is walking through the garden, checking plants, seeing their flowers and fruit, and just enjoying the time outdoors.



This week's theme: my daily routine

Today's challenge: details