Coffee Table Chaos by crisf
Coffee Table Chaos

I picked up and cleaned off my coffee table just last week so I'm unsure how it became such a mess already. And I'm unsure why some of these things, like the lighter, are on it as I haven't used it in this room in weeks. I can only imagine I set it down after lighting candles or sage in my yoga/meditation room.

I had planned to do a Pep Ventosa technique with my Christmas tree for the chaos factor, but that doesn't adequately reflect my daily routine so the coffee table it is. I may still do the Ventosa photo just because I like the technique and I think it would be interesting with the tree.

Weekly theme: my daily routine
Daily challenge: chaos
11th December 2022

Cris

@crisf
I'm an amateur photographer in Florida, USA.
1% complete

Photo Details

