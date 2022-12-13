Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
7 / 365
Go-To Dinner Salad
When I don't feel like cooking, or don't know what I feel like eating, or it's lunchtime, this is my go-to salad.
Weekly theme: food
Daily challenge: shoot with a phone
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cris
@crisf
I'm an amateur photographer in Florida, USA. I have a personal project for 2023. Each week has a theme and each day a challenge. I...
7
photos
1
followers
5
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
13th December 2022 8:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
salad
,
food
,
food photography
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close