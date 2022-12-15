Previous
Ham and Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes by crisf
Ham and Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes

I'd meant to photograph the office holiday potluck today but didn't get there in time. Instead, here's my dinner.

This year I learned of the extensive food intolerances I needed to deal with, most particularly dairy, wheat, and eggs. I've spent several months learning to eat in a new way. I still enjoy old favorites and cravings but in a different way.

This dish is hand-cut Idaho potatoes, a diced ham steak, and a "cheesy" sauce made from light coconut milk and nutritional yeast. Dare I say it's better this way than with dairy? It really is!

Weekly theme: food
Daily challenge: any food
