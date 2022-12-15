Ham and Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes

I'd meant to photograph the office holiday potluck today but didn't get there in time. Instead, here's my dinner.



This year I learned of the extensive food intolerances I needed to deal with, most particularly dairy, wheat, and eggs. I've spent several months learning to eat in a new way. I still enjoy old favorites and cravings but in a different way.



This dish is hand-cut Idaho potatoes, a diced ham steak, and a "cheesy" sauce made from light coconut milk and nutritional yeast. Dare I say it's better this way than with dairy? It really is!



Weekly theme: food

Daily challenge: any food