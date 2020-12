Smartie Cat

I received this wire cat as a birthday gift a couple years ago not really knowing what to do with it. I think he's supposed to be a planter of some kind but since I possess exactly zero green thumbs he's sat empty on top of my fridge in the time since.



Fast forward to this Christmas, when I opened a giant economy-size bag of my favorite candies, gifted to me by my mom and dad, and have now determined wire kitty is the perfect place to store 'em. They look pretty sweet together, I think.