Hulkamania

I can't recall what made me want to watch the short film "Wrestling Isn't Wrestling" (can be found on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYvMOf3hsGA) but I'm glad I finally did. I can't remember the last time something made me actually laugh out loud, but this little production did -multiple times. Also, somehow, the less you know about it going in, the better.
So now, because of that short film, I've found myself watching old WrestleMania matches, looking up the industry's heaviest-hitting characters, and slacking off on my work today because of this weird (and likely to be a very short-lived) fascination. I was never into any of this stuff prior to today but this is hardly the first rabbit hole of "huh?" I've ever gone down and most definitely will not be the last.
Pic is of my tv with today's distraction, the Hulkster, making his entrance and livin' large in the 90's, because why not?