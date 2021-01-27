Previous
Ruby Slippers by cristie
Ruby Slippers

I'm digging way back in time for this pic today.
One of my old stock photos taken over a decade ago but with new editing applied as a cheat to make it new again (or something)
Original can be found here: https://www.istockphoto.com/photo/ruby-slippers-gm183048256-14268965
Cristie

