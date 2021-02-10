Previous
Sidewalk Koi by cristie
50 / 365

Sidewalk Koi

Spotted today outside of an art supply shop in Spokane, WA
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Cristie

ace
@cristie
Hi all, pleased to meet you! Like yourselves, I'm here to challenge myself and to keep a daily photographic record.
Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Love sidewalk art- almost always unexpected
February 10th, 2021  
Cristie ace
@joysabin Definitely! I was excited to see these. For no good reason whatsoever - just that I think it would be funny - I almost want to take the band-aid from your pic from yesterday and place it over the gross wad of gum on the furthest right fish :P
February 10th, 2021  
