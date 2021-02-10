Sign up
50 / 365
Sidewalk Koi
Spotted today outside of an art supply shop in Spokane, WA
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Cristie
ace
@cristie
Hi all, pleased to meet you! Like yourselves, I'm here to challenge myself and to keep a daily photographic record. Up until about five years ago...
2
2
1
365
iPhone 11
10th February 2021 12:37pm
Tags
fish
,
ground
,
sidewalk
,
art
,
painting
,
koi
,
chalk
Walks @ 7
ace
Love sidewalk art- almost always unexpected
February 10th, 2021
Cristie
ace
@joysabin
Definitely! I was excited to see these. For no good reason whatsoever - just that I think it would be funny - I almost want to take the band-aid from your pic from yesterday and place it over the gross wad of gum on the furthest right fish :P
February 10th, 2021
