Previous
Next
Pup's First Snow by cristie
59 / 365

Pup's First Snow

Blast from Winter's past pic. This sweet pupper is now a bit of an old grump (but still sweet-ish -just don't disturb his sleep, like, ever).
Time flies.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Cristie

ace
@cristie
Hi all, pleased to meet you! Like yourselves, I'm here to challenge myself and to keep a daily photographic record. Up until about five years ago...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise