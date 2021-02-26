Previous
Next
Vintage Boom by cristie
66 / 365

Vintage Boom

My friend's prized piece of eighties ghettoblaster history.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Cristie

ace
@cristie
Hi all, pleased to meet you! Like yourselves, I'm here to challenge myself and to keep a daily photographic record. Up until about five years ago...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Definitely a blast from the past
February 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise