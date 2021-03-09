Previous
Fancy-Pants Garden Glove by cristie
77 / 365

Fancy-Pants Garden Glove

Finally got a chance to use these new glitter watercolor paints I bought last month.

I like them but they're more shimmery than glittery. I like the novelty of it but probably won't be doing a whole lot with these going forward ...or I might, I don't know.
Cristie

