Hanging Out by cristie
Hanging Out

Mannequins will never not be creepy and I award after-dark headless ones an extra creep-factor.

This one came from the neighboring balcony at a friend's former residence back in March of 2016.

Fun trivia about the apartment building where this was taken: The exterior was used as one of the character's homes in '93's Benny & Joon: https://youtu.be/jIdEHCMlQU8?t=8
Cristie

Hi all, pleased to meet you! Like yourselves, I'm here to challenge myself and to keep a daily photographic record. Up until about five years ago...
