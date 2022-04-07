Previous
My oranges are real oranges by cristinaledesma33
97 / 365

My oranges are real oranges

Circus Song by N.V.M. Gonzalez

I am a juggler
of hazardous moments.

My oranges are real oranges,
and I eat them all
when my show is over.

My daggers — ah,
one of them pricked the heart of
my Anotoinetta.
Granagringa ace
I so enjoy your minimalism...and how you balanced blade and peel in this shot! And always thanks for poems!
April 7th, 2022  
