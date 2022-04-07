Sign up
97 / 365
My oranges are real oranges
Circus Song by N.V.M. Gonzalez
I am a juggler
of hazardous moments.
My oranges are real oranges,
and I eat them all
when my show is over.
My daggers — ah,
one of them pricked the heart of
my Anotoinetta.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. After taking a break mid-year 2020, I am back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. Am...
Tags
high-key-white
minimal-28
Granagringa
ace
I so enjoy your minimalism...and how you balanced blade and peel in this shot! And always thanks for poems!
April 7th, 2022
