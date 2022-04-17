Five little easter eggs

Five little Easter eggs by Unknown



Five little Easter eggs,

Lovely colors wore;

Mother ate the blue one,

Then there were four.



Four little Easter eggs,

Two and two, you see;

Daddy ate the red one,

Then there were three.



Three little Easter eggs,

Before I knew,

Sister ate the yellow one,

Then there were two.



Two little Easter eggs,

Oh, what fun!

Brother ate the purple one,

Then there was one.



One little Easter egg,

See me run!!!

I ate the last one,

And then there was none.