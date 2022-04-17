Sign up
Five little easter eggs
Five little Easter eggs by Unknown
Five little Easter eggs,
Lovely colors wore;
Mother ate the blue one,
Then there were four.
Four little Easter eggs,
Two and two, you see;
Daddy ate the red one,
Then there were three.
Three little Easter eggs,
Before I knew,
Sister ate the yellow one,
Then there were two.
Two little Easter eggs,
Oh, what fun!
Brother ate the purple one,
Then there was one.
One little Easter egg,
See me run!!!
I ate the last one,
And then there was none.
17th April 2022
Tags
sooc
,
high-key-white
,
macro-egg
,
minimal-28
