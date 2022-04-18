Drowned beneath a tide of vodka and vermouth

Olives by A. E. Stallings



Sometimes a craving comes for salt, not sweet,

For fruits that you can eat

Only if pickled in a vat of tears—

A rich and dark and indehiscent meat

Clinging tightly to the pit—on spears



Of toothpicks, maybe, drowned beneath a tide

Of vodka and vermouth,

Rocking at the bottom of a wide,

Shallow, long-stemmed glass, and gentrified;

Or rustic, on a plate cracked like a tooth—



A miscellany of the humble hues

Eponymously drab—

Brown greens and purple browns, the blacks and blues

That chart the slow chromatics of a bruise—

Washed down with swigs of barrel wine that stab



The palate with pine-sharpness. They recall

The harvest and its toil,

The nets spread under silver trees that foil

The blue glass of the heavens in the fall—

Daylight packed in treasuries of oil,



Paradigmatic summers that decline

Like singular archaic nouns, the troops

Of hours in retreat. These fruits are mine—

Small bitter drupes

Full of the golden past and cured in brine.



*I tore my rotator cuff on Easter and have had my arm in a sling but it’s better today. Will be catching up on my calendar.