A lemon slice in tonic

Sympathy in White Major by Philip Larkin



When I drop four cubes of ice

Chimingly in a glass, and add

Three goes of gin, a lemon slice,

And let a ten-ounce tonic void

In foaming gulps until it smothers

Everything else up to the edge,

I lift the lot in private pledge:

He devoted his life to others.



While other people wore like clothes

The human beings in their days

I set myself to bring to those

Who thought I could the lost displays;

It didn’t work for them or me,

But all concerned were nearer thus

(Or so we thought) to all the fuss

Than if we’ d missed it separately.



A decent chap, a real good sort,

Straight as a die, one of the best,

A brick, a trump, a proper sport,

Head and shoulders a bove the rest;

How many Iives would have been duller

Had he not been here below?

Here’s to the whitest man I know -

Though white is not my favourite colour.

