On the knife by cristinaledesma33
On the knife

I Eat My Peas with Honey by Anonymous

I eat my peas with honey;
I've done it all my life.
It makes the peas taste funny,
But it keeps them on the knife.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

CristinaL

Lin ace
Love this!
May 5th, 2022  
CristinaL ace
@linnypinny Thank you!
May 5th, 2022  
