119 / 365
On the knife
I Eat My Peas with Honey by Anonymous
I eat my peas with honey;
I've done it all my life.
It makes the peas taste funny,
But it keeps them on the knife.
29th April 2022
29th Apr 22
2
0
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. After taking a break mid-year 2020, I am back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. Am...
2138
photos
34
followers
14
following
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2022
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th May 2022 1:19pm
bld-11
,
macro-sharp
Lin
ace
Love this!
May 5th, 2022
CristinaL
ace
@linnypinny
Thank you!
May 5th, 2022
