Shaking off the raindrops by cristinaledesma33
81 / 365

Springtime has come
The daffodils nod their heads
Shaking off the raindrops
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
This is cool. Not sure what exactly, a snake, lizard, giraffe? But there is an abstract, looking up at the chin of a long necked animal feeling to this
March 22nd, 2023  
