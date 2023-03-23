Previous
Sky and grass in captured raindrops by cristinaledesma33
82 / 365

Sky and grass in captured raindrops

Look at the lupine
To see the sky and grass in
Captured raindrops
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
