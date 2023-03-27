Previous
Red abstract by cristinaledesma33
86 / 365

Red abstract

Red is the color
Of heat, fire, rubies, blood, and
Sometimes of leather
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
23% complete

View this month »

