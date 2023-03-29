Previous
Next
Yellow abstract by cristinaledesma33
88 / 365

Yellow abstract

Yellow is the color
Of hope but also to
Proceed with caution
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
March 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise