Previous
134 / 365
Laces from behind
Same shoe as yesterday.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
2
1
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2322
photos
38
followers
16
following
36% complete
134
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
27th September 2023 7:27pm
Tags
minimal-42
Granagringa
ace
Wonderful simplicity in both of these! I'm starting to be inspired! Thank you...I've been in such a lack of motivation but this is great and may help kick start me again. These are wonderful images!
September 28th, 2023
CristinaL
ace
@granagringa
Thank you! I know how you feel. My creativity was at an all-time low, but just scrolling through the photos of 365ers and enjoying their images sparked it up again. I have to say that the challenges and prompts are so helpful.
September 28th, 2023
