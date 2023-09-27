Previous
Laces from behind by cristinaledesma33
Laces from behind

Same shoe as yesterday.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
Granagringa ace
Wonderful simplicity in both of these! I'm starting to be inspired! Thank you...I've been in such a lack of motivation but this is great and may help kick start me again. These are wonderful images!
September 28th, 2023  
CristinaL ace
@granagringa Thank you! I know how you feel. My creativity was at an all-time low, but just scrolling through the photos of 365ers and enjoying their images sparked it up again. I have to say that the challenges and prompts are so helpful.
September 28th, 2023  
