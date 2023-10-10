Sign up
147 / 365
Guess who came for (herbal) breakfast?
Technically not taken by me. Our security camera captured some surprise visitors this morning. Mama doe and baby fawn munched through the parsley and what was left of the basil.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2337
photos
38
followers
16
following
40% complete
Views
1
Album
2023
Taken
10th October 2023 4:18pm
Tags
sixws-144
,
ndao19
