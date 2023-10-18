Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
155 / 365
The fallen leaf is the only sign of autumn today
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2345
photos
39
followers
16
following
42% complete
View this month »
147
148
149
150
151
152
154
155
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th October 2023 9:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
cerulean
,
oct23words
Corinne C
ace
A cool shot!
October 18th, 2023
CristinaL
ace
@corinnec
Thank you! It’s a gorgeous day today!
October 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close