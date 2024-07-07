Previous
Next
Summer garden by cristinaledesma33
231 / 365

Summer garden

Hoping to get back into it by photographing my garden. We’ve had incredible heat in Seattle these past weeks. While I tend to wilt, my garden loving it!
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise