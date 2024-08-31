Previous
What’s for lunch? by cristinaledesma33
238 / 365

What’s for lunch?

We are visiting family for a few days and they took us to their favorite shops for lunch.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise