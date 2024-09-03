Sign up
239 / 365
The Boston Public Library reading room
We visited our nephew in Boston last month and had to take a peek into the Public Library’s reading room with its iconic green lamp shades! I loved the bank of tall windows and the play of light and shadow on the walls.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2431
photos
36
followers
17
following
Tags
architecture-8
