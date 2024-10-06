Previous
Purple and gold by cristinaledesma33
240 / 365

Purple and gold

A fitting image in the aftermath of last night’s football game between the UW Huskies and the UM Wolverines. Huskies won and the neighborhood was awash with their colors.
CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
