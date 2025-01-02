Previous
By the light of the television screen by cristinaledesma33
By the light of the television screen

As I am usually off work for around two weeks at the end / beginning of the year, it’s become a tradition to watch as many of the movies that are nominated for awards. Tonight it was Wicked!
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
