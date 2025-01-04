Sign up
Previous
4 / 365
A visit to Diana (featuring Holly)
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
1
0
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2438
photos
36
followers
17
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd January 2025 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frames
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful tree and I do see Holly.
January 5th, 2025
