Lechon kawali

Ideally for our Sunday roast but we had an event to go to. This is roasted pork belly traditionally seasoned with lemon grass, lots of garlic and onion. I added sprigs of rosemary from the garden.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

CristinaL

bkb in the city ace
Mouth watering
January 7th, 2025  
