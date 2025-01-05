Sign up
5 / 365
Lechon kawali
Ideally for our Sunday roast but we had an event to go to. This is roasted pork belly traditionally seasoned with lemon grass, lots of garlic and onion. I added sprigs of rosemary from the garden.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2439
photos
36
followers
17
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th January 2025 8:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bld-35
bkb in the city
ace
Mouth watering
January 7th, 2025
