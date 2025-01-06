Previous
Geometric photography by cristinaledesma33
6 / 365

Geometric photography

Also for the January word: New

The gym have put up new signage for different sport programs in 2025.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact