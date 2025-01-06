Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
Geometric photography
Also for the January word: New
The gym have put up new signage for different sport programs in 2025.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2440
photos
36
followers
17
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
242
243
1
2
3
4
5
6
Views
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th January 2025 6:37pm
Tags
52wc-2025-w1
,
jan25words
