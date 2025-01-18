Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
18 / 365
Frost
We have been waking up to sub-freezing temps which means frost! Haven’t shot bokeh in a while, so be patient as I post a series of attempts at this 😊
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2452
photos
36
followers
17
following
4% complete
View this month »
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th January 2025 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
frost
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close