Last one standing by cristinaledesma33
19 / 365

Last one standing

Urban wildlife don’t usually eat the winter garlic and onion but this winter they have eaten them all. Except for this one. As of today.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone.
