American Gothic by cristinaledesma33
25 / 365

American Gothic

The First Lutheran Church in Poulsbo, Washington. Organized in 1886, it was founded by Norwegian immigrants on a hilltop, facing west, overlooking the fjord.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

