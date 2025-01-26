Previous
Seattle from the Bainbridge Island ferry by cristinaledesma33
26 / 365

Seattle from the Bainbridge Island ferry

The Space Needle is a Seattle landmark located in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. It was built for the 1962 World's Fair. At 605 ft (184 m) high, the Space Needle was once the tallest structure west of the Mississippi River.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact