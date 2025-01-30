Previous
Spaghettata di mezzanotte by cristinaledesma33
30 / 365

Spaghettata di mezzanotte

A simple pasta of garlic, chili pepper flakes, shallot, anchovies, and parsley.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
Shutterbug ace
That makes a terrific lunch. I like how you set this up.
January 31st, 2025  
