Let the cold in by cristinaledesma33
35 / 365

Let the cold in

We are under a winter storm watch for the next two days, so am excited to take some snow pictures!
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone.
9% complete

Photo Details

