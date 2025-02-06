Previous
The Sound of Silence by cristinaledesma33
The Sound of Silence

“The Sound of Silence" by Paul Simon & Art Garfunkel won a Grammy Hall of Fame Award. The song was also performed by the duo at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards in 2003.
Diane ace
This is beautiful! Perfect title. When it snowed here in Louisiana, my neighbors were amazed at how quiet it was.
February 7th, 2025  
CristinaL ace
@eudora Thank you! It’s a different kind of silence too! Sound is muffled by the snow.
February 7th, 2025  
