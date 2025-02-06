Sign up
Previous
37 / 365
The Sound of Silence
“The Sound of Silence" by Paul Simon & Art Garfunkel won a Grammy Hall of Fame Award. The song was also performed by the duo at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards in 2003.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
2
1
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2471
photos
36
followers
18
following
10% complete
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
6th February 2025 9:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
pathway
,
for2025
,
songtitle-113
,
feb25words
,
theme-february2025
Diane
ace
This is beautiful! Perfect title. When it snowed here in Louisiana, my neighbors were amazed at how quiet it was.
February 7th, 2025
CristinaL
ace
@eudora
Thank you! It’s a different kind of silence too! Sound is muffled by the snow.
February 7th, 2025
